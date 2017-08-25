Opéra de Montréal 2017-18 Preview: ‘Tosca’ Opens New Season

The Opéra de Montréal will open its 38th season with Puccini’s “Tosca.”

The first performance takes place on Sept. 16, with subsequent shows on the 19th, 21st, and 23rd, all at 7:30 p.m. All showcases will appear at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at the Place des Arts.

The opera will be presented in a co-production with the Cincinnati Opera under the direction of Andrew Nienaber.

Starring as the tragic diva is soprano Melody Moore, who will be joined by tenor Giancarlo Monsalve. As Scarpia will be baritone Gregory Dahl. Conductor Giuseppe Grazoli leads the Orchestre Métropolitan and Opéra de Montréal Chorus.

Prior to the first performance, audiences will be able to engage in performance chats including a free “Let’s Talk Opera” showcase centered on “Tosca.” That one will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Victoria Hall.

The company will also be showcasing Puccini’s “La Cenerentola” later this fall with “JFK,” “Roméo et Juliette,” and “Svadba” appearing thereafter.

