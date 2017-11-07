Obituary: Tenor Gaetano Bardini Passes Away At 91

TOPICS:

Posted By: David Salazar November 6, 2017

Tenor Gaetano Bardini has passed away on Nov. 3, 2017.

Born on Oct. 8, 1926, the tenor spent a major portion of his career in Prague where he gave numerous recitals and performed with a number of major orchestras and opera companies.

He had a few major moments at the Metropolitan Opera, replacing Franco Corelli in “La Fanciulla del West.”

He also scored some big successes at San Carlo in his signature role of Turridu in “Cavalleria Rusticana.”

He left a fair share of recordings as well. In 1968 he recorded Verdi’s “Il Trovatore,” and in 1972 he was the tenor for the same composer’s famed “Requiem.” He would go on to record “Cavalleria Rusticana” in 1973 alongside Marina Krilovici as Santuzza, Kostas Paskalis as Alfio, Hilde Rössel-Majdan as Mamma Lucia, and Rohangiz Yachmi as Lola. He also made a premiere recording of Mascagni’s “Isabeau” alongside Aldo Protti, Maria Chuang, and Katia Angeloni.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Obituary: Tenor Gaetano Bardini Passes Away At 91"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*