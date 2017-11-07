Obituary: Tenor Gaetano Bardini Passes Away At 91

Tenor Gaetano Bardini has passed away on Nov. 3, 2017.

Born on Oct. 8, 1926, the tenor spent a major portion of his career in Prague where he gave numerous recitals and performed with a number of major orchestras and opera companies.

He had a few major moments at the Metropolitan Opera, replacing Franco Corelli in “La Fanciulla del West.”

He also scored some big successes at San Carlo in his signature role of Turridu in “Cavalleria Rusticana.”

He left a fair share of recordings as well. In 1968 he recorded Verdi’s “Il Trovatore,” and in 1972 he was the tenor for the same composer’s famed “Requiem.” He would go on to record “Cavalleria Rusticana” in 1973 alongside Marina Krilovici as Santuzza, Kostas Paskalis as Alfio, Hilde Rössel-Majdan as Mamma Lucia, and Rohangiz Yachmi as Lola. He also made a premiere recording of Mascagni’s “Isabeau” alongside Aldo Protti, Maria Chuang, and Katia Angeloni.

