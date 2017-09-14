Micah Fortson Named As Managing Director For The Atlanta Opera

In recognition of his skills and experience, The Atlanta Opera has named Micah Fortson as their new Managing Director.

For over a decade Fortson has served in production and stage management for companies such as San Francisco Opera, Steppenwolf Theatre, and New Orleans Opera. Following this, he spent the next seven years with the law firm Fortson, Frazer & Siegrist, located in Houston, Texas, where he refined his skills as a litigator and administrator. He holds an MFA in Theatre Design and Management from Tulane University, a BA in Theatre from the University of New Orleans, and a Juris Doctor from South Texas University.

With Atlanta Opera, Fortson will be responsible for finances and administration, helping the company to realize their artistic vision and mission of enriching lives through opera. With the 2014-15 season, Atlanta Opera launched their Discoveries series, where they bring opera to alternative theaters and new audiences throughout the city. Since then they have expanded the series from three performances to sixteen, led by General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun.

According to Zvulun, who was himself recruited to The Atlanta Opera in 2013: “Micah has a rare combination of skills in various fields that make him uniquely qualified for this position. I am thrilled to welcome him to Atlanta at such a pivotal time of growth at our company.” With such skilled cast and crew behind these performances, The Atlanta Opera will no doubt continue to grow as they bring the performing arts to the eager eyes and ears of the city.

