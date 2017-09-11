Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces 2018-19 Ryan Opera Center Ensemble

The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced the singers slated to join the 2018-19 Ryan Opera Center ensemble.

The singers slated to join include soprano Emily Pogorelc, mezzo-soprano Kayleigh Decker, tenor Eric Ferring, baritones Christopher Kenney and Ricardo JoséRivera, and bass-baritone David Weigel. Returning next season will be current members, sopranos Whitney Morrison and Ann Toomey; contralto Lauren Decker; tenors Josh Lovell and Mario Rojas; bass-baritone Alan Higgs; and pianist Madeline Slettedahl.

The selections were based on auditions made on Sept. 9, 2017.

Per a press release, “The 2018/19 Ensemble members will begin their tenure next spring, and will spend the summer studying – voice lessons; language, acting, and movement classes; and instruction from guest artists, in addition to performing in various concerts and recitals. Later, they will participate in Lyric’s mainstage season, performing and understudying a variety of roles, as well as additional Ryan Opera Center concerts and recitals.”

Lyric Opera of Chicago kicks off its 2017-18 season with “Orphée et Eurydice” on Sept. 23, 2017.

