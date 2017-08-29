Leah Crocetto Headlines Pittsburgh Opera’s Opening Night ‘Tosca’

The Pittsburgh Opera will open the 2017-18 season with Leah Crocetto in the title role of “Tosca.”

The opera opens on Oct. 7 and marks Crocetto’s role debut as well her return to the company for the first time since 2014.

Crocetto will be joined a cast of all-stars including company favorite Mark Delavan in the role of Scarpia and tenor Thiago Arancam, who returns to Pittsburgh Opera after his sizzling debut in March as Prince Calaf in Puccini’s “Turandot.”

Music Director Antony Walker conducts the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra and Chorus in a traditional 19th-century production.

Crocetto was recently lauded for singing “with incredible agility and gleaming high notes” at Glimmerglass Festival 2017’s “The Siege of Calais.” She is next scheduled for the title role in Verdi’s “Aida” with the Washington National Opera this fall. She will also sing Elisabetta in “Don Carlo” in Washington.

Arancam is scheduled to perform at the Opéra de Québec as well as the Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid. Currently, Delavan has no other performances scheduled according to Operabase after “Tosca.”

Tosca will also be performed on Oct. 10, 13 and 15.

