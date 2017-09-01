Kristine Opolais’ ‘Tosca’ Lands On DVD

Kristine Opolais’ “Tosca” will be released on DVD.

The production, which premiered last April at the Baden Baden Easter Festival, is scheduled for release on Oct. 20. The opera also stars Marcelo Alvarez and Marco Vratogna. Simon Rattle conducted the performance which was met with mixed reviews.

When the production opened the Financial Times noted that it was “a bitterly disappointing Tosca” and that Opolais “wildly overdoes the part of diva playing diva, her voice as small and strained as her gesticulations are self-conscious.”

However, Opolais’ recent Tosca at the Tanglewood festival was lauded and OperaWire noted, “Opolais was a triumph in the title role, showcasing her talents with flexibility not just as an actress, but also vocally.”

The “Tosca” release will mark Opolais’ seventh DVD. Previously her performances of “The Gambler,” “Eugene Onegin,” “Rusalka,” “Don Giovanni,” “Manon Lescaut” and “Mephistophele” were released. For Alvarez, it will mark his third “Tosca” as his performance from the Metropolitan Opera was released starring Karita Mattila and George Gagnidze. He also has a recording from the Arena di Verona with Fiorenza Cedolins and Ruggero Raimondi.

