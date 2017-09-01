Kristine Opolais’ ‘Tosca’ Lands On DVD

TOPICS:
Tosca

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 1, 2017

Kristine Opolais’ “Tosca” will be released on DVD.

The production, which premiered last April at the Baden Baden Easter Festival, is scheduled for release on Oct. 20. The opera also stars Marcelo Alvarez and Marco Vratogna. Simon Rattle conducted the performance which was met with mixed reviews.

When the production opened the Financial Times noted that it was “a bitterly disappointing Tosca” and that Opolais “wildly overdoes the part of diva playing diva, her voice as small and strained as her gesticulations are self-conscious.”

However, Opolais’ recent Tosca at the Tanglewood festival was lauded and OperaWire noted, “Opolais was a triumph in the title role, showcasing her talents with flexibility not just as an actress, but also vocally.”

The “Tosca” release will mark Opolais’ seventh DVD. Previously her performances of “The Gambler,” “Eugene Onegin,” “Rusalka,” “Don Giovanni,” “Manon Lescaut” and “Mephistophele” were released. For Alvarez, it will mark his third “Tosca” as his performance from the Metropolitan Opera was released starring Karita Mattila and George Gagnidze. He also has a recording from the Arena di Verona with Fiorenza Cedolins and Ruggero Raimondi.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kristine Opolais’ ‘Tosca’ Lands On DVD"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*