Katerina Tretyakova Takes Over Four Performances For Aida Garifullina

Katerina Tretyakova will take over four performances of Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” at the Grand Theatre Liceu.

Tretyakova will sing performances on Feb. 19 and 24 and March 2 and 4 dates. She will take over for Aida Garifullina who is still slated to take on performances on Feb. 14, 17, 22 and 27. As noted by the company, Garifullina was forced to withdraw in order to deal with familial issues.

Tretyatkova is slated to perform “Roméo et Juliette” in Valladolid in May with Celso Albelo and recently made her debut as Oscar in “Un Ballo in Maschera.” The soprano is known for her repertoire in “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “Rigoletto,” “Die Fledermaus,” “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Die Zauberflöte,” “La Bohème,”and “L’Elisir d’Amore.”

Garfullina is next slated to star in a new production of “La Bohème” starring Sonya Yoncheva and Atala Ayan. She also sings “Rigoletto” at the Vienna State Opera later season.

“Roméo et Juliette” is slated to star Saimir Pirgu, Tara Erraught, and Susanne Resmark. Josep Pons will conduct the production directed by Stephen Lawless.

Related