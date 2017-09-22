Jonas Kaufmann and Sonya Yoncheva To Light Up The Silver Screen In ‘Don Carlos’

Opera fans who won’t be in Paris for OperaWire’s most anticipated production of the fall, “Don Carlos,” will get a chance to see the opera live in cinemas.

The Opéra National de Paris is teaming up with Arte, France Musique, FRA Cinema and Telemondis to bring the opera to theaters on Oct. 19.

The new production by Krzysztof Warlikowski will star Jonas Kaufmann, Sonya Yoncheva, Elīna Garanča, Ludovic Tezier and Ildar Abdrazakov. Dmitry Belosselskiy and Eve-Maud Hubeaux round out the cast.

The new production will be conducted by Philippe Jordan and will feature the first version Verdi composed for the opera in its original French text.

It will also feature the role debuts of Yoncheva as Elisabetta and Garanča as Eboli. Kaufmann will bring yet another version of the title role he has made famous throughout the years in London, Salzburg, and Munich among others.

“Don Carlos” opens on Oct. 10 and runs through Oct. 28 with Kaufmann, Yoncheva and Garanca. On Oct. 31, Hibla Gerzmava, Pavel Černoch and Ekaterina Gubanova take over the production until Nov. 11.

