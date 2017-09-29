Jessye Norman Cancels Latin American Tour

Soprano Jessye Norman has canceled her tour through Latin America.

The superstar soprano was slated to make appearances in Lima, Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo throughout October and November, but had to cancel due to health issues. She recently underwent back surgery and was in therapy for many months thereafter. She was supposed to be fully recovered by this point, but unfortunately, that has not come to fruition.

Apologizing to her expectant fans, Norman wrote the following message:

“To my friends, followers and all the music lovers of Lima, I deeply regret asking your kind understanding in my need to postpone my visit to your historic National Theater and its incredible city. arts in Lima and its devout musical audience.I expected with much anticipation and joy to arrive and sing for you.

Thank you for allowing me now the time, which is required, to recover completely from an uncomfortable problem in my back. Physical therapy works wonders and I hope I can offer my greetings to you, very soon.”

