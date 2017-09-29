Jessye Norman Cancels Latin American Tour

TOPICS:
(Credit: Carol Friedman)

Posted By: David Salazar September 29, 2017

Soprano Jessye Norman has canceled her tour through Latin America.

The superstar soprano was slated to make appearances in Lima, Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo throughout October and November, but had to cancel due to health issues. She recently underwent back surgery and was in therapy for many months thereafter. She was supposed to be fully recovered by this point, but unfortunately, that has not come to fruition.

Apologizing to her expectant fans, Norman wrote the following message:

“To my friends, followers and all the music lovers of Lima, I deeply regret asking your kind understanding in my need to postpone my visit to your historic National Theater and its incredible city. arts in Lima and its devout musical audience.I expected with much anticipation and joy to arrive and sing for you.

Thank you for allowing me now the time, which is required, to recover completely from an uncomfortable problem in my back. Physical therapy works wonders and I hope I can offer my greetings to you, very soon.”

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Jessye Norman Cancels Latin American Tour"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*