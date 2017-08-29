Javier Camarena Pulls Out Of Vienna State Opera Engagements

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar August 29, 2017

Javier Camarena has pulled out of two Vienna State Opera productions.

According to reports the Mexican tenor pulled out of his January performances of Tonio in Donizetti’s “La Fille du régiment” because he’s saving his voice to record a new album.

He has also pulled out of “Don Pasquale” in May.

John Tessier will now sing the role of Tonio in the January performances. However, no replacement has been announced for the May performances of “Don Pasquale.”

Camarena returns to the stage in October for “The Pearl Fishers” at the LA opera and is also scheduled to sing in “La Favorite” at the Liceu alongside Jamie Barton. He is also scheduled to return to the Metropolitan Opera for “Semiramide.”

Canadian tenor Tessier has performed at the Royal Opera Covent Garden in London, at the Teatro Colón, the Washington National Opera, the New York City Opera, and at the Mostly Mozart Festival among others. This season he is scheduled to return to the Edmonton and Calgary Opera houses.

The Vienna State Opera opens on Sept. 4 with “Il Trovatore.”

 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Javier Camarena Pulls Out Of Vienna State Opera Engagements"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*