Javier Camarena Pulls Out Of Vienna State Opera Engagements

Javier Camarena has pulled out of two Vienna State Opera productions.

According to reports the Mexican tenor pulled out of his January performances of Tonio in Donizetti’s “La Fille du régiment” because he’s saving his voice to record a new album.

He has also pulled out of “Don Pasquale” in May.

John Tessier will now sing the role of Tonio in the January performances. However, no replacement has been announced for the May performances of “Don Pasquale.”

Camarena returns to the stage in October for “The Pearl Fishers” at the LA opera and is also scheduled to sing in “La Favorite” at the Liceu alongside Jamie Barton. He is also scheduled to return to the Metropolitan Opera for “Semiramide.”

Canadian tenor Tessier has performed at the Royal Opera Covent Garden in London, at the Teatro Colón, the Washington National Opera, the New York City Opera, and at the Mostly Mozart Festival among others. This season he is scheduled to return to the Edmonton and Calgary Opera houses.

The Vienna State Opera opens on Sept. 4 with “Il Trovatore.”

