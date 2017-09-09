Houston Grand Opera To Relocate For Season Opening

Credit: Houston Grand Opera The Houston Grand Opera has announced its 2017-18 season.

Posted By: David Salazar September 8, 2017

The Houston Grand Opera is set to relocate to kick off its 2017-18 season.

This will affect the company’s season-opening runs of “La Traviata” and “Giulio Cesare” which will be showcased at a different building, instead of the Wortham Theater Center, the company’s usual home. The Wortham Theater Center suffered intense damage from Hurricane Harvey.

“Although we are very sad that Hurricane Harvey has temporarily taken us away from our theatrical home, we are keenly aware that hundreds of thousands of individuals and companies around our great city are suffering much worse damage,” the company noted in a press release. “Our hearts, dollars, physical labor, and spirits are all with our fellow citizens at this time. Houston Grand Opera is strong and determined to weather this new storm left in Harvey’s wake.”

The company recently reopened its website and started single-ticket sales.

The season is slated to kick off on Oct. 20, 2017 with a run of “La Traviata,” starring Albina Shagimuratova. “Cesare” is slated for an opening run on Oct. 27, 2017.

 

 

 

