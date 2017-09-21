Four Debutantes In Pittsburgh Opera’s ‘The Marriage Figaro’

The Pittsburgh Opera will present Mozart’s beloved masterpiece “The Marriage of Figaro,” at the Benedum Center this upcoming November.

The production will include a quartet of talented American singers making their Pittsburgh Opera debuts. The debutantes will include bass-baritone Tyler Simpson, a mainstay at the Metropolitan Opera, as Figaro, star soprano Joélle Harvey as Susannam, baritone Christian Bowers, who recently sang in Bordeaux and Malta, as Count Almaviva; and eight-year Met Opera veteran bass Brian Kontes as Dr. Bartolo.

Pittsburgh-born Danielle Pastin will portray Countess Almaviva, and recent Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist Corrie Stallings returns as Cherubino.

Nov. 4 and continues on the 7, 10 and 12. Music Director Antony Walker conducts the Pittsburgh Opera Orchestra and Chorus. The opera opens on stage7, 10 and 12.

The Pittsburgh Opera season opens on Oct. 7 with “Tosca” starring Leah Crocetto and Thiago Arancam.

