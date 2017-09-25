Famous Georgian Soprano Passes Away at 78

Posted By: David Salazar September 25, 2017

Soprano Tsisana Tatishvili has passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

The Georgian soprano was born on Dec. 30, 1939, and had a formidable career all around Europe.

She kicked things off as a soloist at the Tbilisi State Opera in 1963 and would go on to tour a number of roles around the old continent, including Tatiana in “Eugene Onegin,” Liza in “The Queen of Spades,” the title role in “Aida,” Leonora in “Il Trovatore,” Donna Anna in “Don Giovanni,” Ortrud in “Lohengrin,” the title character in Strauss’ “Salome,” Desdemona in Verdi’s “Otello,” Santuzza in “Cavalleria Rusticana,” and Eteri in Paliashvilì’s “Absalom and Eteri.” She was also a renowned “Tosca” interpreter.

She would later go on to become a professor and served on a number of national councils dedicated to promoting opera in Georgia. She was also a national hero of sorts, winning a number of accolades, including the Order of Nat. Merit of Georgia, the People’s Artist of Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic 1973, the Paliashvili Prize 1979 and 1987, the People’s Artist of USSR 1979, and Presidential Order of Excellence (Georgia) in 2012.

