Cecilia Bartoli Announces New Album

Cecilia Bartoli has announced her new album, and it features cellist Sol Gabetta. In “Dolce Duello,” the two will be showcasing their talents in the baroque repertoire.

The official announcement of the album was made on Bartoli’s website, with a trailer to boot.

“Cecilia Bartoli and Sol Gabetta – two of the most captivating women in classical music – are joining together for a new album ‘Dolce Duello’! A collection of Baroque masterpieces which showcase the stunning combination of voice and cello in a series of dazzling duels and wondrous arias,” says a post on the famed artist’s Facebook page.

The album is slated for release on Nov. 10 in the UK, though there is no confirmation on when it might arrive in the US.

Next up for the mezzo has a run of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” in Monte Carlo before a slew of performances in “Le Comte Ory” in Zürich. Then she takes on the lead role in Handel’s “Alcina” in Paris before closing out the 2017-18 season with “L’Italiana in Algeri” in Salzburg.

