Cecilia Bartoli Announces New Album

TOPICS:

Posted By: David Salazar August 31, 2017

Cecilia Bartoli has announced her new album, and it features cellist Sol Gabetta. In “Dolce Duello,” the two will be showcasing their talents in the baroque repertoire.

The official announcement of the album was made on Bartoli’s website, with a trailer to boot.

“Cecilia Bartoli and Sol Gabetta – two of the most captivating women in classical music – are joining together for a new album ‘Dolce Duello’! A collection of Baroque masterpieces which showcase the stunning combination of voice and cello in a series of dazzling duels and wondrous arias,” says a post on the famed artist’s Facebook page.

The album is slated for release on Nov. 10 in the UK, though there is no confirmation on when it might arrive in the US.

Next up for the mezzo has a run of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” in Monte Carlo before a slew of performances in “Le Comte Ory” in Zürich. Then she takes on the lead role in Handel’s “Alcina” in Paris before closing out the 2017-18 season with “L’Italiana in Algeri” in Salzburg.

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cecilia Bartoli Announces New Album"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*