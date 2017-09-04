CD/DVD Releases – Week of Sept. 4: Regula Muhlemann & John Osborn Headline Releases

TOPICS:
Sony Classical

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 4, 2017

Three diverse albums are set for release from a rising star, an established tenor, and a legendary mezzo soprano. Find out what’s in store for this week.

Cleopatra 

Rising star Regula Muhlemann will release a new album for Sony Classical dedicated to Cleopatra in opera. The album features arias from “Giulio Cesare” and ” Marc’Antonio e Cleopatra. ” Robin Peter Muller conducts the recording, which should be a highlight for baroque lovers. The CD will be released first in Europe with the U.S. release still to be determined.

John Osborn

This week tenor Osborn gives a tribute to Gilbert Duprez in his new album for Delos. The CD features arias from Verdi’s “Jerusalem,” Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “La Favorite” and Dom Sebastian” as well as Rossini’s “Guillaume Tell.” A U.S. release has not been announced yet.

Irene Dalis

Profil will release a restored recital of the legendary mezzo from the Deutsche Oper Berlin. The recital collection features Verdi, Rossini, Wagner, and Gluck. European audiences get the album before U.S. fans.

