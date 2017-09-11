Breaking: Maria Jose Siri Sings Final ‘Trovatore’ At Vienna State Opera

María José Siri will return to Verdi’s “Il Trovatore” On Sept. 13 at the Vienna State Opera.

Siri announced on Twitter that she will take over the role of Leonora for one more performance once again in Daniele Abbado’s production. Siri will replace Carmen Giannattasio, who was originally scheduled for the final performance.

Earlier last week, Siri stepped in for Anna Netrebko, who canceled due to illness and opened the season alongside Yusif Eyvazov and George Petean.

Siri was already scheduled to return to Vienna where she will perform “Madama Butterfly” in November. However, in October she will sing Amelia in “Un Ballo in Maschera” at the Grand Teatre Liceu. The soprano will also return to Teatro alla Scala for Verdi’s “Requiem” and will also sing Elisabetta in “Don Carlo” in Valencia alongside Plácido Domingo and at the Teatro Comunale di Bologna.

Related