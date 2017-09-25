Berkshire Opera Festival Announces 2018 Festival

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 25, 2017

The Berkshire Opera Festival has announced its 2018 festival.

After a successful second season, the company is kicking off with Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” The new production will star Sebastian Catana in the title role, Maria Valdes in the role of Gilda and Jonathan Tetelman as the Duke. Joseph Barron is Sparafucile and Maya Lahyani is Maddalena.

Jonathon Loy will once again direct with Brian Garman at the podium.

The festival will also include recitals featuring cast members from “Rigoletto,” along with some special guests. Recital and opera dates have yet to be announced.

The Berkshire Opera Festival is a fully-producing summer festival that opened in 2016 and was founded by Jonathon Loy and Brian Garman. Since its inception, the festival has showcased “Madama Butterfly” and “Ariadne Auf Naxos” to critical acclaim. It has also featured recitals themed after its yearly opera.

