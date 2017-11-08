Audrey Luna Makes Metropolitan Opera History

TOPICS:
(Credit: Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera)

Posted By: Francisco Salazar November 8, 2017

Audrey Luna has broken a Metropolitan Opera record.

According to the New York Times, the soprano gets to hit the highest note recorded in the Metropolitan Opera’s history. The note in question is an A natural above the High C at the beginning of Thomas Adès’ “The Exterminating Angel.”

The note is the first sound that Luna has to sing when she gets on stage making for a daunting task. According to Luna, “I’ve practiced up to a C above high C in the past. So I know it’s in me. But it’s just nothing I’ve performed on any stage before.”

According to composer Adeè, “The note, the range, the tessitura, is a metaphor for the ability to transcend these psychological and invisible boundaries that have grown up around them.”

Adès is known for pushing the limits and Luna has been up to the challenge as she sang numerous Highs Gs in “The Tempest” at the Met.

“The Exterminating Angel” runs through Nov. 21 and also stars David Portillo, Christian Van Horn, Amanda Echalaz, Joseph Kaiser, Frederic Antoun, Sophie Bevan and Alice Coote.

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Audrey Luna Makes Metropolitan Opera History"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*