Atlanta Opera To Showcase Second Annual ‘From Opera to Opry: Liquor, Love and the Lord’

The Atlanta Opera is slated to present “From Opera to Opry: Liquor, Love, and the Lord later this year. The showcase, which will take place at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in collaboration with ADA Ovations.

The holiday concert enters its second year after a successful showcase in Dec. 2016. The program is written by baritone Michael Mayes and features arias and duets from such major music masters as Puccini, Verdi, and Mozart while also featuring country songs from Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, and George Jones, among others.

Also featured on the program is soprano Leah Partridge, baritone Corey Crider, and tenor Jonathan Burton. The performance will be accompanied by Rolando Salazar, who is Assistant Conductor, Interim Chorus Master, and the Music Administrator for The Atlanta Opera. Tickets for the performance are $35.

