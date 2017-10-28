Atlanta Opera Receives Major 3-Year Grant

Times are good for the Atlanta Opera.

The company has just announced that it will receive a $1.2 Million, three-year grant from The Molly Blank Fund of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. The gift “will partially underwrite both the successful Discoveries series and the Studio Tour through the 2020-21 season. The Opera previously received a $600,000, two-year grant from the Molly Blank Fund to support the Discoveries series and Studio Tour in the 16-17 and 17-18 seasons,” stated a press release.

“The Blank Foundation’s confidence in our vision is deeply encouraging. We are indebted to them and to other Atlantans who embrace our mission to enrich our community with the highest quality, innovative productions,” said Tomer Zvulun, General and Artistic Director in a press release. “What started as a modest programming exploration a few years ago has now become a cornerstone of our strategic plan and annual operations. Atlanta has shown that it has an appetite for sophisticated, unusual performances as demonstrated by the sold out houses we experienced in recent shows. This generous gift will allow us to continue to expand our programming and increase the quality of performances as we reach new audiences in diverse locations in the city.”

The Discoveries series launched in the 2014-15 season and has showcased such works as “Three Decembers,” “Soldier Songs,” “The Secret Gardener,” and “Maria de Buenos Aires” among others.

The Studio Tour “features the young artists of The Atlanta Opera Studio, and brings an abridged opera to schools and performance centers across Georgia each season. The Studio Tour reaches more than 15,000 students annually. The Studio Tour production this season is Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ and will perform all over the state this October, 2017, as well as next January and May, 2018.”

Related