Atlanta Opera Closes Due Hurricane Irma

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 11, 2017

The Atlanta Opera has issued a statement due to Hurricane Irma.

Per the company’s Facebook page, “due to potentially severe weather conditions, The Atlanta Opera Center will be CLOSED Monday, 9/11. We expect to be open 9/12 unless conditions require otherwise.”

The statement was issued after Gov. Nathan Deal declared Georgia in a state of emergency due to Hurricane Irma’s anticipated landfall.

Irma made landfall in Florida as Category Three storm and has now weakened to a Category One storm that is still seen as dangerous.

The Atlanta Opera is currently rehearsing its upcoming production of Weill and Brecht’s “The Seven Deadly Sins,” which is slated to open on Sept. 28.

This marks the second major opera company to close due to Hurricane conditions. Last week Houston Grand Opera was forced to close due to Hurricane Harvey. After formidable damage, the company will move its home for opening night.

More updates on the Atlanta Opera to come.

