Atlanta Opera Announces The 2017-18 Opera Studio

The Atlanta Opera has announced the six members of the 2017-2018 Atlanta Opera Studio following a successful inaugural season in 2016-17.

The Studio will feature three returning and three new artists, selected from 300 applicants and nearly 150 live auditions.

Tomer Zvulun (General & Artistic Director), Lauren Bailey (Director of Artistic Administration), Rolando Salazar (Interim Chorus Master/Music Administrator), and Wade Thomas (Artistic Services & Studio Manager) conducted the auditions. This season, Studio members will take on roles in the Discoveries series and on the mainstage, and will be featured at Opera with an Edge on Oct. 29.

“This crop of talented young artists marks the second season of our newly launched program. The inaugural year of the Studio program was a resounding success,” said Zvulun. “We are excited to see some of these talented artists return and welcome the new ones to The Atlanta Opera family.”

This year’s first-year Atlanta Opera Studio artists include mezzo-soprano Gina Perregrino, baritone Christopher Dunham and tenor Justin Stolz. The returning Atlanta Opera Studio artists include soprano Bryn Holdsworth, pianist and vocal coach Valerie Pool and Brenna Corner, winner of the Jerry & Dulcy Rosenberg Young Artist Stage Director, given in honor of Zvulum.

The Atlanta Opera Studio provides talented emerging artists with valuable performance experience working alongside internationally acclaimed operatic professionals. This season, artists in The Studio will appear in featured and supporting roles in mainstage and Discoveries series productions.

Related