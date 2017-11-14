Atlanta Opera Adds Four New Members To Its Board of Directors

The Atlanta Opera has announced the addition of four new members to the company’s Board of Directors.

The new members, who come from diverse backgrounds will provide a unique vision and skill set to further the Opera’s strategic plan.

The four new members are Elizabeth Adler, Sandra Morelli, Alex Simmons, and Bill Snyder.

Adler is a Counsel in King & Spalding’s Data, Privacy, and Security practice and serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Litigation Section of the Atlanta Bar Association and is actively involved with Families First while Morelli is Senior Vice President, Regional Director and Investment Counselor for Capital Group Private Client Services.

Simmons is an attorney practicing in the field of technology and serves as chair of the board of the Georgian Chamber Players, and is a member of Franklin Pond Chamber Music board of directors and Paideia School board of trustees. Meanwhile, Snyder is the Immediate Past President of The Opera Guild for Atlanta, an organization that he has served in various volunteer roles for the past decade.

Per a press release, Cathy Adams, Chair of the Board of Directors noted, “With the additions of Ms. Adler and Morelli, and Mr. Simmons and Snyder, we continue to build a world-class organization of leaders who can effectively balance artistic vision and business acumen. We look forward to collaborating and learning from these talented professionals and community leaders who will help us to carry out our mission, and thrive as a company.”

Related