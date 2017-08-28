Artist Of The Week: Rising Star Rocio Perez Brings Virtuosic Flare To La Fenice’s ‘L’Occasione Fa Il Ladro’

LThe Teatro La Fenice continues its 2016-17 season presenting a rarely heard Rossini work, “L’Occasione fa il Ladro.” The work, which is rarely performed, requires agility and virtuosic coloratura that can give any artist a chance to shine. And this week, rising star Rocio Perez continues her ascent in the opera world, taking on her first Berenice.

Perez is no stranger to Rossini, having already sung the role of Fanny in “La cambiale di matrimonio” and Cleone in “Erimione.” However, this time she gets to perform a role that Luciana Serra made famous in her time, in addition to singing the famous aria “Voi la sposa Deh non tradi,” which is known for its virtuosic coloratura runs. Alongside a young cast and Michele Gamba as the conductor, this could be a chance to see a young new talent break out into the opera world.

The past two years have been a whirlwind for Perez as she was awarded two special prizes at the 36th International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition, as well the third prize, and most promising young prize at the “I Wettbewerb Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” in 2016.

Prior to those competitions, she took home the second prize, most promising young prize and audience prize at the XXVII Concours de Chant Lyrique de Marmande and the first prize and most promising young prize in the XII edition for the international competition “Luis Mariano.” She has also received second prize and most promising young prize at the IX International competition of singers “Villa de Colmenar Viejo” and the second prize at the Young Musicians competition in Spain.

Over the past three seasons, Perez has been a full member of the Operastudio in Strasbourg (Opéra national du Rhin) where she participated in several productions and sung operas from Cimarosa, Respighi, Faure and Rossini.

This upcoming season Perez will make a number of important company debuts as well as role debuts at the Deutsche Oper Berlin as the Queen of The Night in “The Magic Flute,” at the Teatro de la Zarzuela de Madrid La Hija in “Policias y Ladrones” and at Opera Metz Métropole as Norina in “Don Pasquale.”

For those who have never experienced this bright new stars voice, here is a clip.

