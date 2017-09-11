Artist Of The Week: Daniela Mack Turns To The Dark Side As Elizabeth Cree

It’s never an easy task to open a season at an opera house. But it’s even more challenging to open a season with a role debut and a world premiere. That is the feat that Daniela Mack is tasked with this week as she takes on the role of “Elizabeth Cree” in Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell’s latest collaboration.

Mack, who is a rising star in the opera world, will sing the title role as she shows her dark side when she is put on trial for the poisoning of her husband. The mezzo-soprano has been a very active presence previewing the work to engage audiences for the world premiere. Earlier this year she previewed the opera for New York audiences and it showcased the mezzo’s beautiful dark tone as well as Puts’ melodic genius.

For those who are not as familiar with the mezzo, Mack been a leading force in opera as she has not only performed in many of the classic works but has also been recognized for her forays in contemporary opera including Jacqueline Kennedy in the world premiere of David T. Little and Royce Vavrek’s “JFK” at the Fort Worth Opera and Sister Helen in Jake Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking.” Among her signature roles are “Carmen,” Angelina in “La Cenerentola,” Rosina in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and Sesto in “Giulio Cesare.”

She has also performed at the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, the Santa Fe Opera. Arizona Opera, and San Francisco Opera.

For those who will miss Mack in “Elizabeth Cree,” the mezzo has an exciting season at the Washington National Opera, a reprisal of “JFK” at the Opera de Montreal, Opera Philadelphia, Santa Fe and a role debut in Berlioz’s ‘Beatrice et Benedict” at the Seattle Opera with Alek Schrader.

