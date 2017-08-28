Anna Netrebko Confirms A Slew of New Roles & A Major Showcase At Bayreuth Festival

Photo by Dario Acosta

Posted By: David Salazar August 28, 2017

Anna Netrebko has recently confirmed a plethora of major productions she will be taking on over the next few years.

In an interview with the magazine Classica, the Russian diva announced that she will take on the role of Lisa in “The Queen of Spades” in Salzburg in either 2018 or 2019 with Mariss Jansons at the podium.

She also noted that two new Verdi roles that she will be adding to her repertoire include Leonora from “La forza del Destino” and Amelia from “Un Ballo in Maschera.”

She also noted that Strauss’ “Salome” is coming to her repertoire, as well as a run of performances of “Lohengrin” at the temple of all things Wagner, the Bayreuth Festival.

The soprano is coming off a major triumph in Salzburg as Verdi’s “Aida” and recently released a new album alongside her husband Yusif Eyvazov. She is slated for role debuts as Maddalena in “Andrea Chénier,” and “Tosca.”

