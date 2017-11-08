Angela Gheorghiu Announces Plans For New Roles

Angela Gheorghiu has announced she is ready for some new roles.

In an interview with Opera Magazine, the Romanian diva announced that she was ready for Desdemona (“Otello”), Amelia (“Un Ballo in Maschera”) and Elisabetta (“Don Carlo”). She also admitted that she would be interested in taking on the role of “Salome” in the Richard Strauss work but she would do it in French with the composer’s revised orchestration. She also noted that she will add the title role of “Manon Lescaut” in 2018.

For years Gheorghiu was wary of expanding her repertoire in order to take care of voice but in recent years the soprano has concentrated on the verismo repertoire. She has become one of the world’s most sought-after “Tosca” and “Adriana Lecourvreur” interpreters of her time and recently recorded a CD dedicated to Verismo arias entitled “Eternamente.”

Gheorghiu next sings in South Korea before returning to Berlin for “La Bohème.” She is scheduled for “Tosca” in Vienna, London, Hamburg and Munich. She also makes concert stops in Paris and Madrid.

Related