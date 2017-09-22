American Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Concert Set To Include ‘Sounds of Democracy’

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 21, 2017

The American Symphony Orchestra will open its 57th season of its Vanguard series at Carnegie Hall with a program titled “The Sounds of Democracy.”
The concert will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at 8 p.m. beginning a four-concert series comprising of three at Carnegie Hall and one at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.
The series about American Democracy was shaped by the ideals, vision, and principles of its leaders, particularly Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.
“The Sounds of Democracy” will be an evening featuring works of American composers inspired by the legacy of these two presidents, who protected liberties and stood by the common people against the interests of the rich and powerful.
Roger Sessions’ Second Symphony is dedicated to FDR, Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish is both a Jewish prayer for the dead and a celebration of life, and Aaron Copland wrote Canticle of Freedom in response to the assault on civil liberties during the McCarthy era.
Music director Leon Botstein will provide a musical context for the program in a 30-minute Conductor’s Notes Q&A session. Soprano Pamela Armstrong will also participate in the concert.

