Ailyn Perez & James Morris To Be Honored By Martina Arroyo Foundation

The Martina Arroyo Foundation’s 13th Annual Gala, a celebration of Prelude to Performance, Role Class and Outreach Programs, has announced its honorees.

This year, the gala will honor legendary bass-baritone James Morris, rising star soprano Ailyn Pérez and Tony Award winners Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune.

Rivera is best known for her work in “The Visit” and has won two Tonys and eight additional nominations. Meanwhile, Tune is known as one of the most prolific performer, director and choreographers and is celebrating his golden decade on the great American stage.

Meanwhile Morris is known as one of the greatest Wagnerian singers of his generations and recently completed his 1000th performance with the Metropolitan Opera.

After successful runs at the Metropolitan Opera, Pérez will headline three productions this season and will become the third soprano in the Met’s history to take on the role of “Thaïs.”

The Martina Arroyo Foundation’s mission is to counsel young singers in the interpretation of complete roles for public performances. The Foundation guides each singer in the preparation of an entire operatic role through a formal educational process that includes the background of the drama, the historical perspective, the psychological motivation of each character, and language proficiency.

The gala will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 beginning at the JW Marriott Essex House.

