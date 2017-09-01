Weekend Preview USA (9/1-3): Berkshire or Bust

This is going to be rather brief considering that there aren’t really many opera offerings for Labor Day weekend in the US.

As most companies gear up for the start of the fall season, the only one putting on a show is the Berkshire Opera Festival, which closes out its run of “Ariadne auf Naxos.” OperaWire recently talked to director and founder Jonathan Loy about the choice of the opera and the challenges of running a festival.

“We felt ‘Ariadne,’ while obviously known to people in the business, is a lesser known work and it’s a statement that we’re not going to do ‘Traviata,’ ‘Carmen,’ or ‘Bohème’ every year. Don’t expect it. That doesn’t mean we won’t ever do those because we want to give the public what they want, but we also want to challenge and educate them,” he told us. To learn more about the festival, check out the full interview here.

Besides Berkshire, soprano Kinneret Ely will put together a recital of Jewish songs on Saturday for members of the National Opera Center.

