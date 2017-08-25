Weekend Preview USA (8/25-27): Tanglewood ‘Tosca’ & Berkshire Opera Festival Spreads Its Wings As Santa Fe Opera Goes Into Hibernation

The summer opera season is starting to wind down and, as you might expect, that means there aren’t a whole lot of offerings for those wanting opera on their weekend.

The big fish still in the ocean is Sante Fe Opera’s “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” which gets its final performance of its first-ever run on Friday night. Santa Fe Opera is also finishing up its run of Strauss’ delightful operetta “Die Fledermaus,” effectively bringing its summer festival to a vibrant close.

But while Santa Fe closes, Tanglewood will showcase a concert featuring the Boston Symphony Orchestra, conductor Andris Nelsons, soprano Kristine Opolais, bass-baritone Bryn Terfel and tenor Russell Thomas. They will perform the second of act of “Tosca,” among other things.

Meanwhile, over at Berkshire Opera Festival, director Jonathan Loy and company are putting on the other Strauss’ mythological masterpiece “Ariadne auf Naxos” for the very first time. Those who can’t make Saturday’s performance will get another chance to see the opera on Tuesday or the following Friday (we’ll have another reminder during our next weekend preview, of course).

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble continues its summer series with “La Calisto” on Saturday, sandwiched by its production of Janacek’s “The Cunning Little Vixen.”

Additionally, voice teacher Mark Oswald will put on a production of “The Magic Flute” on Saturday “in concert performances designed to give singers the chance to perform roles in a constructive setting in order to gain experience for their upcoming careers.” This event is open to Opera America members.

