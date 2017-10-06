Weekend Preview – USA (10/6-8): LA Opera’s ‘Pearl Fishers’ & Chicago’s “Rigoletto’ Among Highlights

The busy weekend in the US continues throughout with a number of companies continuing previously unveiled productions.

Before we look at continued runs, let’s look at some of the first-timers this weekend. Among those is LA Opera’s production of “The Pearl Fishers,” which opens on Saturday with a cast that includes Nino Machaidze, Javier Camarena, and Alfredo Daza. The company also continues its production of “Carmen” starring Ana María Martinez in the lead role.

Over in Chicago, the LYOC will showcase its first “Rigoletto” of the season with Quinn Kelsey in the lead role. Meanwhile, Andriana Chuchmann stars in “Orpheus and Eurydice” in Chicago on Friday evening as that run continues.

Minnesota Opera also opens its run of “Don Pasquale on Saturday” while on Friday, Salt Marsch opens its production of “Don Giovanni.” There is an additional performance on Sunday.

Utah Symphony and Utah Opera present their first “Bohème” of the season on Friday, as does the New Orleans Opera with its double bill of “Cavalleria Rusticana” and “Pagliacci.”

Over in New York, the Metropolitan Opera continues its run of “La Bohème” on Friday before its customary double header on Saturday. The first performance for the matinee slot is the HD performance of “Norma,” which stars Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, and Joseph Calleja. In the evening, audiences get a chance to see “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” starring Vittorio Grigolo. On Site Opera will continue its run of “Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt” at the American Museum of Natural History.

Atlanta Opera continues its production of “The Seven Deadly Sins,” as does Opera Columbus with “The Turn of the Screw,” San Francisco Opera with “La Traviata,” and Livermore Vally Opera with “Don Pasquale.”

