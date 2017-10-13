Weekend Preview – USA (10/13-15): LA Opera Opens ‘Nabucco’ With Plácido Domingo

As we get deeper and deeper into the fall season, opera lovers are finding themselves with more and more options around the United States. Here is a look at the offerings for this second weekend of the month. First off, let’s kick off with the major openings.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Opera opens its production of “Nabucco (the company also showcases “The Pearl Fishers this weekend)” starring Plácido Domingo, Michigan Opera Theatre showcases its first performance of “Rigoletto,” San Francisco Opera performs “La Traviata,” San Diego Opera opens “The Pirates of Penzance,” Pacific Opera Victoria takes on “Jenufa,” and Long Beach Opera opens its production of “The Consul.”

Boston Lyric Opera opens its production of “Tosca” on Friday, with an additional performance slated for Sunday. The same goes for the Hawaii Opera Theatre, which opens “Carmen” on Friday, with another performance on the final day of the weekend. Opera Memphis’ “Traviata” gets its first performance on Friday, with the final one the next day.

Meanwhile, Seattle Opera’s run of “The Barber of Seville” gets its first performances on Saturday and Sunday and Tri Cities Opera showcases a lone performance of “La Bohème” on Sunday.

Utah Opera’s “La Bohème,” gets its final set of performances this weekend on Friday and Sunday, as does Salt Marsh Opera’s “Don Giovanni.”

Canadian Opera Company continues its run of “Arabella” on Saturday, “The Elixir of Love” on Sunday while Arizona Opera opens its run of “Hercules vs. Vampires.”

Lyric Opera of Chicago kicks off its run of “The Scorpion’s Sting” on Saturday and Sunday while also continuing “Orpheus and Eurydice.” The company also showcases “Rigoletto” on Saturday.

This will also be the final weekend of On Site Opera’s “Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt” at the American Museum of Natural History.

Finally, at the Metropolitan Opera audiences will get a chance to see “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” on Friday, “Die Zauberflöte” on Saturday afternoon and “La Bohème” on Saturday evening. The “Die Zauberflöte” performance will be showcased around the world as part of the company’s Live in HD series.

