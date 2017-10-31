Vienna State Opera Finds Replacements For Dmitri Hvorostovsky

Photo by Pavel Vaan and Leonid Semenyuk

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 31, 2017

The Vienna State Opera has announced a replacement for Dmitri Hvorostovsky in “Rigoletto” and “Otello.”

Baritone Dalibor Jenis will sing Iago in “Otello” next March while Paolo Rumetz will sing “Rigoletto” next May. The news comes as no surprise as Hvorostovsky is still undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and announced last season that he would be retiring from staged operas.

Jenis has performed at the Slovak National Opera throughout the past few years as well as the Arena di Verona and Zurich. This season he takes on the title roles of “Rigoletto” and “Macbeth.” He will also perform at the Teatro alla Scala and Deutsche Oper Berlin and Opera Australia.

Meanwhile, Rumetz is slated to perform Amonasro in “Aida” and Don Magnifico in “La Cenerentola” at the Vienna State Opera.

Hvorostovsky recently celebrated his 55th birthday in London and currently has no performances scheduled. His recording of “Rigoletto” will be released this year, which also stars Francesco Demuro and Nadine Sierra.

