Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream Preview: Yannick Nézet-Séguin Leads ‘Salome’

On Sept. 21, 2017, the Vienna State Opera will present Richard Strauss’ early masterwork “Salome” as part of its live streaming service.

The performance kicks off at 8 p.m. local time and runs through 9:45 p.m. with no intermissions. The work will feature Gun-Brit Barkmin in the title role while Zeljko Lucic will play her obsession Jochanaan. As Herodias, audiences will see mezzo Iris Vermillion while her husband, the lecherous King Herodes, will be portrayed by Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke. Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead the Boleslaw Barlog production.

This is the company’s final performance of this particular cast with four more performances slated to include Lise Lindstrom in the title role and Alan Held as Jochanaan.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After “Salome,” the company’s live stream offerings will include Verdi’s “La Traviata,” starring Olga Peretyatko, and Prokofiev’s “The Gambler” on Oct. 7, 2017.

