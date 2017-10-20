‘Un Ballo In Maschera’ To Be Screened In Cinemas From The Liceu

The Gran Teatre del Liceu will showcase “Un Ballo in Maschera” in cinemas on Oct. 24.

The production by Vincent Boussard, a co-production with the Theatre du Capitole and Staatstheater Nürnberg, is set to star Piotr Beczala in the lead role of Riccardo and Keri Alkema as Amelia. It will also star Dolora Zajick as Ulrica and Marco Caria as Renato with Renato Palumbo conducting the production.

The opera will be showcased all around the world in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Germany and Netherlands, among other countries.

The showcase, which opened on Oct. 7, has received rave reviews and is currently being presented with two casts. The second cast stars Fabio Sartori, Maria Josè Siri, Giovanni Meoni and Patricia Bardon. The opera is set to run through Oct. 29.

Following the run of Verdi’s work, the Liceu will showcase “Tristan und Isolde” with Stefan Vince, Irene Theorin, Greer Grimsley and Sarah Connolly.

