Top 5 Operas To See This Weekend – North America (12/1-3): Houston Grand Opera World Premieres ‘The House Without a Christmas Tree’ While ‘Amahl’ Makes First Appearance of Season

It’s December and that means that most companies are gearing up for the holiday season with the shows they put on. This week alone is proof of that with a number of major companies turning to the holiday spirit to inspire their new productions. There is even one opera making a world premiere with the theme in mind.

Shockingly, there are also two must-sees this weekend that are anything but holiday spirit with a character in one opera murdering her husband and another considering the death of her own children.

Holiday fun indeed. Here’s a look at the operas to see!

“The House Without a Christmas Tree” – Houston Grand Opera

The work by composer Ricky Ian Gordon is based on the 1972 TV film of the same name and is set to make its world premiere in Houston this winter. The premiere was on Thursday, but the show gets two performances on Saturday and Sunday.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” – Opera Idaho

The consummate Christmas opera will undoubtedly be cropping up on this list throughout this month as more than one company will be staging it. Opera Idaho just happens to be among the first. The show runs on Friday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 3 respectively.

“The Little Prince” – Opera Parallèle

For just three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, in fact), Rachel Portman’s “The Little Prince” makes its round at Opera Parallèle. The ticket has been so popular that the company added a Saturday matinee showcase. The production features Hanna Gonzales and Erin Enriquez in the titular role, Eve Gigliotti as The Pilot, Kindra Scharich as The Fox, Sabrina Romero as The Rose, and Maggie Finnegan as The Water, among others.

“Lucia Di Lammermoor” – Florida Grand Opera

As Florida Grand Opera gears up for the Winter, the company showcases the final performance of its run of “Lucia di Lammermoor,” which started up back in early November. That showcase will take place on Dec. 2, 2017.

“Norma” – Metropolitan Opera

To cap it all off, we turn to the Met which will revive its opening night production of “Norma” for the last time this season. Joseph Calleja returns as Pollione, but the title role and that of Adalgisa will be sung by Met stars Angela Meade and Jamie Barton. Both singers are major Met fixtures and the last time they sung the opera together, they triumphed. The first performance takes place on Dec. 1, 2017.

