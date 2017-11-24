The Hungarian State Opera To Present ‘Hansel and Gretel’ For The Holidays

The Hungarian State Opera has announced its final opera of 2017.

The company will showcase Humperdink’s “Hansel and Gretel” in a new production directed by Rafael R. Villalobos, winner of Opera Europa’s directing competition in Graz. The holiday favorite promises to be suitable for both adults and children as intended in the new production.

The opera will be conducted by acclaimed János Kovács and will feature leading singers of the Hungarian State Opera including Judit Németh and Bernadett Wiedemann in the role of the witch, Atala Schöck and Lúcia Megyesi Schwartz as Gertrud, the mother, Csaba Szegedi and Zsolt Haja as Peter, the father.

In the lead roles rising stars Gabriella Balga and Zsófia Kálnay will portray Hänsel and Nóra Ducza and Helga Nánási will alternate Gretel.

The opera will be presented at the Erkel Theatre, Budapest and will run from Dec. 9 through 19, 2017.

