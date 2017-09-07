The Career Milestones of Tenor Giuseppe Giacomini

Through the mid-20th century, there were a number of major tenors dominating the opera scene, often pushing some truly incredible talents out of the main focus.

While tenor Giuseppe Giacomini, born on Sept. 7, 1940, was never relegated to the sidelines, the greatness of his career might have been overshadowed by other legendary successes. Here is a look at the greatest highlights of Giacomini’s career.

Beginnings At Home

The tenor’s early training and first successes all came in his native country, Italy. He made his professional debut in 1966 in Vercelli in the role of Pinkerton in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” He would go on to score more success in Modena and Parma thereafter. He would make a successful debut at La Scala in 1974, taking on the role of Don Alvaro in “La Forza del Destino.”

International Success

His first major showcase outside of his native soil was in 1970 when he made his debut in Berlin as Des Grieux in “Manon Lescaut.” From there he would become a sensation all around Europe.

Conquering Americas

While his North American debut would come in 1975 (in Connecticut), his first performance on either American continent came in 1974 when he appeared at the Teatro Colón in Argentina. There he performed in “Madama Butterfly” and “Il Tabarro.”

Parisian Success

His turn in “La Forza del Destino” at the Palais Garnier in 1976 opened a plethora of doors for the tenor, who would then get chances to take on bigger dramatic tenor roles across the world.

Royal Success

The successes he managed after his success in Paris opened the door at the Royal Opera House in 1980. Then in 1988, he got to sing for the Royal Family and eventually Gorbachev in Moscow.

Prizes, Prizes and More Prizes!

The tenor earned a plethora of major distinctions throughout his career, including the title Kammersänger of the Staatsoper in Vienna, the Gold Viotti, the Giovanni Zenatello Prize, the C.A.Capelli Prize, the Gold Mascagni and the Giovanni Martinelli Prize. He was also bestowed with the honor of being Commendatore of the Ordine di San Gregorio Magno, a Vatican order of knighthood.

