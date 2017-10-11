The Atlanta Opera To Preview 2017-18 Season With ‘Opera With An Edge’

The Atlanta Opera will preview its 2017-18 season on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Entitled “Opera With An Edge,” the concert will showcase musical moments from many of the major productions that the company will put on this season. Among those will be performances from “The Flying Dutchman,” “La Fille du Régiment,” “Carmen,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Moreover, the program will be performed live on the brand new set of “The Flying Dutchman,” which will be directed by the company’s General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun.

Among those performing at the concert are soprano Melody Moore and bass-baritone Wayne Tigges, who will sing a duet from “The Flying Dutchman” and mezzo-soprano Olivia Vote, who will sing in the Card Trio from “Carmen” and “A Little Priest” from “Sweeney Todd.”

The season is slated to be another step forward for Zvulun and The Atlanta Opera. Zvulun recently told OperaWire that he was constantly looking for new ways to evolve the company and opera’s role in the community.

“Bringing in pieces that have civic impact or will get communities to talk is one answer [to engaging the community],” he asserted. “The pieces in our Discover Series, for example, allow us to touch subjects like the veteran community or the LGBT community. Or the Jewish community.”

Related