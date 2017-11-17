Sony Classical Announces Sonya Yoncheva’s ‘The Verdi Album’

Sony has announced Sonya Yoncheva’s third CD “The Verdi album.”

The new album scheduled for Feb. 2 sees Yoncheva explore the composer’s music through arias from “Nabucco,” “Attila,” “Luisa Miller” and “Stiffelio.” There are also arias from “Il Trovatore,” “Otello,” “Simon Boccanegra,” and “Don Carlo.”

Every selection on the album was selected by Yoncheva with the soprano noting that her favorite aria on the album was from “Attila.” She also noted that Abigaille’s aria, which is known as a voice-wrecker was a challenge. “I never obey the rules. People tell me I should sing this, or not sing that, but I believe you have to listen to your voice. And I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to go into this dark and dramatic world, and see what came out!”

Of the arias performed on the album, Yoncheva has performed “Otello” and “Don Carlo” on stage. The soprano will take on the role of “Luisa Miller” at the Metropolitan Opera with Plácido Domingo and Piotr Beczala this spring and will be showcased live in HD.

Sonya Yoncheva recorded her new album with Verdi specialist Massimo Zanetti and the Munich Radio Symphony Orchestra.

