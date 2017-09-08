Social Media Beat (Week 9/8-10): Find Out Who Paid Tribute To Luciano Pavarotti

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 8, 2017

This week Pavarotti celebrated his tenth anniversary and many Opera singers paid tribute to the King of the High Cs.

Juan Diego Flórez posted a picture he took of the tenor years ago.

You are always in my memories, Maestro

A post shared by Juan Diego Flórez (@jdiego_florez) on

Meanwhile, Angela Gheorghiu paid tribute in Verona where she participated in the concert celebrating the great tenor. She performed “Granada” with Il Divo as well as another piece with José Carreras and Plácido Domingo.

#serata #magica remembering @lucianopavarotti with @placido_domingo @josecarrerastenor and #EugeneKohn @fondazione_lucianopavarotti

A post shared by Angela Gheorghiu (@angelagheorghiu.official) on

Domingo also participated in a concert where he reunited with Carreras and together with a projection of Pavarotti, the three tenors reunited.

About last night … remembering Luciano. @arenadiverona

A post shared by Plácido Domingo (@placido_domingo) on

Vittorio Grigolo sang with Pavarotti when he was a young boy so it was no surprise that the tenor would also sing in the concert.

Decca Classics followed the concert on its Instagram page and showcased the many singers that performed at the event.

