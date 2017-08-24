San Francisco Opera Announces Added Concerts To 2017 Fall Season

San Francisco Opera has announced the addition of two concerts to its 2017 Fall Season.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the San Francisco Opera Chorus will be featured in an all-choral program at the Taube Atrium Theater in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera. Under the baton of Chorus Director Ian Robertson and Associate Chorus Master and pianist Fabrizio Corona, the 47-member chorus will perform music by Bach, di Lasso, Elgar, Ešenvalds, Massenet, O’Regan, Poulenc, Praetorius, Puccini, Purcell, Verdi, and Wagner.

The following evening, Dec. 1, multi-platinum New Zealand vocal trio Sol3 Mio (pronounced So-le Mio) will make its continental United States concert debut at the War Memorial Opera House, accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra conducted by Robert Mollicone. The exclusive San Francisco Opera presentation of Samoan brothers and Adler Fellow tenors Pene Pati and Amitai Pati, and their Samoan cousin, baritone Moses Mackay, will feature the popular trio in a program of holiday favorites, operatic works, crossover hits, and songs from the South Pacific.

The company will also showcase “The Future is Now” concert featuring the 2017 Adler Fellows on Friday, Dec. 8, 2018, with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and conducted by James Gaffigan, in his San Francisco Opera debut.

San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock said in a press statement, “San Francisco Opera is a community of incredible artists and I am so proud when we can showcase their talents to Bay Area audiences. The first Chorus Concert in 2016 was a spectacular success and Chorus Director Ian Robertson has put together another intriguing journey through a vast sweep of choral treasures for this second concert. And then to be able to present two of our Adler Fellows in their award-winning group Sol3 Mio with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in a program of holiday music will be a joyous occasion on our stage. Along with the beloved Adler concert, this time under the baton of Maestro James Gaffigan, we have some wonderful additions to an already fabulous fall season.”

Related