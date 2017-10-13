Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys Announces December Programming

The concerts at Saint Thomas celebrates the Christmas season with Handel’s timeless “Messiah” performed by the Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys and New York Baroque Incorporated on Dec. 5 and 7 .

The concerts are slated to star soloists Ellie Dehn, Clare McNamara, Lawrence Jones, and Jesse Blumberg.

The choir will also present a concert on Thursday, Dec. 14 of Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols.” Daniel Hyde conducts the Boys of the Saint Thomas Choir along with award-winning harpist Bridget Kibbey. The program will also feature works for choir and harp by Ireland and Hadley, as well as pieces for solo harp by Bach, Britten, and Agócs.

The Saint Thomas Choir of Men and Boys is considered one of the leading ensemble of its kind in the Anglican choral tradition in the United States. The Choir performs regularly with Orchestra of St. Luke’s as part of its own concert series. The Choir has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe with performances at Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, King’s College, Cambridge, Windsor, Edinburgh, St. Albans, the Aldeburgh Festival and the Vatican.

