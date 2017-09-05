Renée Fleming’s ‘Carousel’ Dates Revealed

Renée Fleming’s hotly anticipated return to Broadway starts this February in “Carousel.”

Per Playbill, the first performances of the show will take place on Feb. 28, 2018, at the Imperial Theater. Opening Night is set for April 12.

“Carousel” is set to star the superstar as Nettie Fowler and she will be joined by the likes of Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, Alexander Gemignani, and Betsy Wolfe. The production will be directed by Jack O’Brien with NY City Ballet’s Justin Peck as the choreographer.

This is Fleming’s second major role on Broadway. Two years ago she made her Broadway debut in the play “Living on Love,” portraying a celebrated opera diva who hires her own ghostwriter after her husband becomes enamored with his autobiography’s ghost writer.

The soprano is coming off of a hugely successful run of performances of “Der Rosenkavalier” at the Metropolitan Opera and has recently been on the concert circuit.

