On Site Opera Announces New Production Set in Synagogue

On Site Opera has announced its upcoming production of Ian Gordon’s “Morning Star.”

The showcase will take place on March 21, 22, and 25, 2018 at the Eldridge Street Synagogue. It is slated to be a partnership with the Museum at Eldridge Street.

Per a press release, “Based on the Sylvia Regan play by the same name, the opera tells the touching story of an immigrant Jewish family struggling to find a better life on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the early 20th century. The characters’ destinies are shaped by actual historical events: the tragically horrific Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911 in which over one hundred immigrant garment workers died after having been locked in the upper floors of a New York City sweatshop, as well as the Great Depression, and World War I.”

The choice of location places the audience the same pews once occupied by immigrant families represented in the opera.

The production will be led by Geoffrey McDonald with Eric Einhorn directing. Cast members include soprano Emily Pulley, soprano Cree Carrico, soprano Jennifer Zetlan, mezzo Blythe Gaissert, baritone Joshua Jeremiah, tenor Blake Friedman, baritone Andrew Lovato, bass-baritone David Langan, mezzo Chrystal E. Williams, tenor Martin Bakari, and mezzo Allison Gish.

Related