New Jersey Verismo Opera Announces ‘Tosca’ Cast

Lucine Amara, Artistic Director of the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera has announced the cast of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.”

The Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 performance is set to star soprano Carami Hilaire in the title role. Hilaire recently performed “Tosca” with the Regina Opera and has also appeared with the Sarasota and Saratoga Opera companies and is a Belvedere Competition qualifier, a Harlem Opera Finalist, and a Julian Autrey Song Foundation grant recipient.

The role of Cavaradossi will be sung by tenor Taehwan Ku, who made his debut at Lincoln Center with the ISO Orchestra. He has previously sung the role of Pinkerton in “Madama Butterfly” with Martina Arroyo’s Prelude to Performance Program and Rodolfo in “La Bohème” with the Manhattan School of Music.

Andrew Costello, a bass baritone/heldenbariton, will sing Baron Scarpia, a role he has performed with the Des Moines Metropolitan Opera. Costello has sung over 25 leading operatic roles, ranging from Monteverdi to contemporary opera, in the United States and Europe.

Rounding out the cast will be tenor Brett Pardue (Spoletta, a police agent), baritone Jonathan Green (Sciarrone, a police agent), bass Kofi Hayford (Sacristan), baritone Wesly Anthony Clergé (Jailer), and baritone Roland Burks (Cesare Angelotti). Ten-year-old Brandon Wong will appear as the Shepherd boy.

The Verismo Opera’s “Tosca” will be performed at the Bergen Performing Arts Center’s (bergenPAC) house opera company in Englewood, New Jersey.

