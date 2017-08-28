Met Opera to Team Up With NY Film Festival For Historic World Premiere

TOPICS:
The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center Plaza, at dusk. Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera

Posted By: David Salazar August 28, 2017

The Metropolitan Opera and New York Film Festival are teaming up to showcase a new documentary about the company’s history at the middle of the 20th century.

Directed by Susan Froemke, “The Opera House,” per a press release, “surveys a remarkable period of the company’s rich history and a time of great change for New York.” It draws on rarely seen archival footage, stills, and recent interviews, and features the story of the new house’s construction with interviews with many people involved in the process. It also features such opera stars as Leontyne Price, Rudolf Bing, the General Manager who made the construction happen, and other storied figures including Robert Moses, and Wallace Harrison.

The world premiere of the film will take place at a gala event at the opera house itself on Oct. 1 2017 as part of the 55th Annual New York Film Festival. This will also be the first time that the festival will be showcased at the Met.

Froemke previously directed “Wagner’s Dream,” a documentary dedicated to the making of the company’s recent production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle by Robert LePage.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Met Opera to Team Up With NY Film Festival For Historic World Premiere"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*