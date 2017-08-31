Lyric Opera of Chicago to Showcase Choir! Choir! Choir!

Posted By: David Salazar August 31, 2017

The Lyric Opera of Chicago will showcase famed performing group Choir! Choir! Choir! this coming October.

The exact date of the performance will be Oct. 21, 2017, with the curtain coming up at 8 p.m. All attendees will receive sheets with music lyrics and be allowed to join in the experience.

Per a press release, “Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube. The group has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community.”

This fun event will take place in midst of the company’s new 2017-18 season which kicks off on Sept. 23 with a performance of Gluck’s “Orphée et Eurydice” starring Andriana Chuchmann and Dimitry Korchak.

