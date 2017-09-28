L’Opéra Royal de Wallonie Live Stream 2017-18: Anna Pirozzi Leads ‘Manon Lescaut’

Tonight l’Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège will showcase a live stream of its performance of “Manon Lescaut.”

The live stream will be broadcast via Culture Box.

The performance, conducted by Speranza Scappucci will feature soprano Anna Pirozzi in the title role. Tenor Marcello Giordani takes on the role of her doomed lover Des Grieux. The production also features Ionut Pascut as Lescaut, Marcel Vanaus as Geronte, Pietro Picone as Edmondo and the Maestro di ballo.

The production is directed by Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera with sets by Jean-Guy Lecat. Costumes are by Fernand Ruiz, while lighting is by Franco Marri.

The production has one more performance after this live stream, the final date coming on Sept. 30, 2017.

After this run of performances Pirozzi continues a busy 2017-18 season with performances of Verdi’s “Requiem” in Parma, “Nabucco” in La Scala, “Macbeth” in Paris, “Cavalleria Rusticana” in London, “La Fanciulla del West” in Napoli, “Il Tabarro” and “Suor Angelica” in Italy, “Aida” in Madrid, “Atilla” in Barcelona,” “Tosca” in Parma, “Norma” in Bilbao,” and “Nabucco” in Napoli.

